PLFI-police encounter in Jharkhand, none injured

A gun-battle took place between the police and banned Naxal outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

However, no injuries were reported in the gunfight that happened in a forest near Takub village in Bandgaon police station area on Monday, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of PLFI self-styled 'area commander' Santosh Kandulana and his squad, a team of district armed police, Jharkhand Jaguar and Small Action Team (SAT) launched a search operation, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said.

The red rebels opened fire on the police team upon spotting them, and the law enforcers retaliated, leading to a gunfight between them, he said.

However, the Naxals made a hasty retreat from the spot, leaving behind some daily-use items, the officer said.

In another incident, a Maoist wanted in several cases was arrested in Palamu district while coming to collect levy from a person.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap for 28-year-old Nanhu Ram, a member of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, and arrested him when he came to collect levy in Nawabazar police station area on Sunday night, SP Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

Ram was wanted in over half a dozen cases related to arson, firing and extortion, the SP said, adding that one of his accomplices, however, managed to escape from the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)