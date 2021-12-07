Left Menu

Syria says fires put out at Latakia's port after Israeli 'aggression'

The Mediterranean port of Latakia is the main port through which food and other crucial supplies flow into war-torn Syria, and is close to Russia's main air base of Hmeimim.

Fires caused by Israeli "aggression" at Syria's port of Latakia on Tuesday have been extinguished, although they left material damage and the status of any casualties was unclear, state media said.

Five explosions rocked the city after the Israeli "aggression" hit the port's container yard, sending fire trucks racing to the site, Syrian state television said. The Israeli military does not comment on foreign reports, a military spokesman said.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad. The Mediterranean port of Latakia is the main port through which food and other crucial supplies flow into war-torn Syria, and is close to Russia's main air base of Hmeimim.

