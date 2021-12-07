Left Menu

Kerala to approach SC after TN opens shutters of Mullaperiyar Dam without warning at night

Kerala government will approach the Supreme Court over the repeated opening of shutters of Mullaperiyar reservoir at night by Tamil Nadu, according to Water resources minister Roshi Augustine.

ANI | Mullaperiyar (Kerala) | Updated: 07-12-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 11:30 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"A total of nine shutters were opened without giving prior notice to Kerala, as a result of which water has entered into the houses of the people," said Augustine. The government official claimed that this had happened earlier also.

Augustine said this issue has been brought to the notice of Tamil Nadu several times. "The government asked Tamil Nadu to release water in day time after informing Kerala. However, Tamil Nadu repeatedly opened shutters of reservoirs at night," Augustine added.

Notably, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had sent a letter to Tamil Nadu CM in connection with this last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

