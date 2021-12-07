Left Menu

Let justice prevail, peace return: Zoramthanga on Nagaland killing

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has extended solidarity with the people of Nagaland over the recent killing of 14 civilians by security forces and prayed that justice prevails and peace returns soon.The chief minister said that he stands with the people of Nagaland in this hour of grief.Prayers for the lives lost and the unfortunate incident at Oting, Mon district, Nagaland.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-12-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 12:47 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@CMOKerala)
  Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has extended solidarity with the people of Nagaland over the recent killing of 14 civilians by security forces and prayed that justice prevails and peace returns soon.

The chief minister said that he stands with the people of Nagaland in this hour of grief.

''Prayers for the lives lost and the unfortunate incident at Oting, Mon district, Nagaland. I stand with the people of Nagaland in this time of grief. Let justice prevails and, May peace be restored soon,'' he tweeted late on Monday night.

At least 14 civilians and security personnel have been killed in firing-related incidents in Oting village and Mon town of Nagaland on December 4 and 5.

