No one above the law, Myanmar junta minister says of Suu Kyi verdict

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 13:01 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
A senior Myanmar junta official said on Tuesday the imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi showed no one was above the law and that the army chief had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity".

Information minister Maung Maung Ohn also told a virtual briefing that Myanmar's judicial system was impartial and Monday's sentencing of the Nobel laureate and former leader was according to law.

Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to four years in prison for incitement and breaching coronavirus but the military junta leaders reduced it to two years' detention in her current location.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

