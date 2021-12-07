Supriya Sule asks Centre to bring legislation for providing quota to OBCs

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday demanded that the Centre bring a legislation to ensure pending political reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and address the issue of quotas for the Maratha and Dhangar communities in Maharashtra. The demand by the Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra came a day after the Supreme Court stayed till further orders the local body election in the state on seats where there is reservation of up to 27 per cent for the OBCs.

The apex court made clear that the election process for the other seats would continue.

“Hon. Supreme Court has put a stay on OBC Political Reservation. Given that the Winter Session of the Parliament is going on, we demand that the Union Government brings a legislation which must be debated during this session, in order to ensure the pending political reservation for OBC's along with reservation for Maratha & Dhangar Communities is addressed. This decision would impact a large section of the society pan India,” Sule tweeted.

She urged the Centre to look into the matter for the betterment of millions of people.

The top court on Monday passed the order while hearing two pleas, including the one assailing the provisions inserted/amended through an ordinance permitting reservation for the category of backward class of citizens up to 27 per cent uniformly throughout Maharashtra in the local bodies concerned.

