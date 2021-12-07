Left Menu

Supriya Sule asks Centre to bring legislation for providing quota to OBCs

The demand by the Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra came a day after the Supreme Court stayed till further orders the local body election in the state on seats where there is reservation of up to 27 per cent for the OBCs.The apex court made clear that the election process for the other seats would continue.Hon. Supreme Court has put a stay on OBC Political Reservation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 13:10 IST
Supriya Sule asks Centre to bring legislation for providing quota to OBCs
  • Country:
  • India

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday demanded that the Centre bring a legislation to ensure pending political reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and address the issue of quotas for the Maratha and Dhangar communities in Maharashtra. The demand by the Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra came a day after the Supreme Court stayed till further orders the local body election in the state on seats where there is reservation of up to 27 per cent for the OBCs.

The apex court made clear that the election process for the other seats would continue.

“Hon. Supreme Court has put a stay on OBC Political Reservation. Given that the Winter Session of the Parliament is going on, we demand that the Union Government brings a legislation which must be debated during this session, in order to ensure the pending political reservation for OBC's along with reservation for Maratha & Dhangar Communities is addressed. This decision would impact a large section of the society pan India,” Sule tweeted.

She urged the Centre to look into the matter for the betterment of millions of people.

The top court on Monday passed the order while hearing two pleas, including the one assailing the provisions inserted/amended through an ordinance permitting reservation for the category of backward class of citizens up to 27 per cent uniformly throughout Maharashtra in the local bodies concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021