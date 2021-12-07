Bahrain plans to list Bahrain Bourse next year - Al Arabiya
Reuters | Manama | Updated: 07-12-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 13:40 IST
- Country:
- Bahrain
Bahrain plans to list Bahrain Bourse in 2022, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported on Tuesday, citing the stock exchange chief.
The country also aims to reduce government ownership in publicly trading companies, the bourse chief added without providing further details.

