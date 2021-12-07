UAE announces move to Saturday-Sunday weekend, state news agency

The United Arab Emirates will transition to a four and half-day working week starting next year, with the full weekend falling on Saturday and Sunday, state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

The Gulf state currently has a Friday-Saturday weekend. WAM said as of Jan. 1, 2022, federal government departments would move to the new weekend that starts on Friday afternoon.

The UAE, the region's commercial, trade, and tourism hub, has in the past year taken measures to make its economy more attractive to foreign investment and talent at a time of growing economic rivalry with neighboring Saudi Arabia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)