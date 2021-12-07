Two dead, 25 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Chamba
A pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and 25 others injured, a district official said. The accident took place in Chowari area, the official said. Further details are awaited. PTI DJI DV DV
A pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and 25 others injured, a district official said. The accident took place in Chowari area, the official said. Further details are awaited.
