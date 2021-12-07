We don't think COVID Plan B is required - UK's Raab
07-12-2021
Britain will not require stricter domestic COVID restrictions in the run-up to Christmas because vaccines had put the country into a more resilient position than a year ago, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.
"We don't think Plan B is required," he told BBC radio. "Why? Because of the success of the vaccine programme."
