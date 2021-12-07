Left Menu

Syria says Israeli attacks Latakia port with air strike

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's war. Citing a military source, state news agency SANA said Israel had mounted an "aerial aggression" at 1:23 a.m., firing a number of missiles targeting the container storage area at the port and setting some on fire.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 14:03 IST
Syria says Israeli attacks Latakia port with air strike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israel carried out an air strike on the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday, causing a fire in a container storage area, Syrian state media reported, in what appeared to be the first such Israeli attack on the facility.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the reports. The Syrian reports did not mention any casualties. Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's war.

Citing a military source, state news agency SANA said Israel had mounted an "aerial aggression" at 1:23 a.m., firing a number of missiles targeting the container storage area at the port and setting some on fire. A source familiar with port operations said it was the first time Israel had attacked the facility on Syria's Mediterranean coast. Latakia, Syria's main commercial port, brings in a considerable amount of cargo from Iran, the source said.

Images posted by SANA showed flames and smoke in the container area and a fire truck at the scene. Ismail Hilal, the governor of Latakia, said fire fighters had put out the flames and were working to cool the site, SANA reported. State television said five explosions rocked the city.

Last month, Syrian state media reported four Israeli attacks. Russia, which has been Assad's most powerful ally during the war, operates an air base at Hmeimim some 20 km (12 miles) away from Latakia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021