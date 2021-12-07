Swedish economic activity +1.2% in Oct vs Sept - Stats Office
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 07-12-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 14:08 IST
Economic activity increased in October by 1.2% compared to the previous month, a preliminary indicator published by the Statistics Office on Tuesday showed.
Growth was broadly spread across both the industrial and services sectors, the Statistics Office said.
