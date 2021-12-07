India "disturbed" by verdict against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 14:08 IST
India said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by Myanmar's conviction of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and called for the rule of law and democratic processes to be upheld.
"We are disturbed at the recent verdicts. As a neighbouring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.
