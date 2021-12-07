Left Menu

Father killed his toddler son after quarrel with wife

Neighbours also told our team that on the day of incident, at the time of quarrel both husband and wife with child were present in the room.

representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man killed his three-months-old boy allegedly under the influence of alcohol following a quarrel with his wife, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in outer Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy on the night of December 3, they said, adding accused Ravi Rai has been arrested.

Rai held his child by leg and banged his head against the wall, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said a PCR call was received around 10.30 pm on December 3 at Bhalswa Dairy police station informing them that a man had killed his child.

''When our team reached the spot, the child's father Ravi Rai was found under the influence of alcohol and his three months-old child was rushed to BJRM hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. As per MLC report, the skull of the child was found broken,'' he said.

During enquiry, when the neighbours and owner of the flat were examined, they told that both husband and wife were residing at the place since last one month. They used to engage in quarrel on daily basis. Rai used to stay in a room and his wife who used to work in Azad Pur mandi, a senior police officer said.

''Neighbours also told our team that on the day of incident, at the time of quarrel both husband and wife with child were present in the room. All of sudden the woman came out and raised an alarm shouting that her husband killed her child,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

