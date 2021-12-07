Illegally constructed temple in South Delhi: No clarity on role of religious committee, says HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said there was no clarity whether the religious committee, headed by the Lieutenant Governor to recommend demolition of illegal structures, is required to deal with encroachment issues of minuscule nature.

The high court made the observation while hearing a plea seeking removal of encroachment, in the form of an illegally constructed temple, in front of a property in South Delhi's Defence Colony area.

Justice Rekha Palli directed the SHO of the concerned police station to depute a personnel for 24 hours at the site and furnish a report, including details of visitors to the structure and listed the matter for further hearing on December 16.

The Delhi government had earlier submitted that the authorities plan to demolish the illegal structure on October 4, however, it has now referred the matter to the religious committee, the high court noted.

Since the religious committee has not given clearance for demolition till date the Delhi government's counsel said he is not in a position to state anything.

The court said it found merit in the submission of petitioner's counsel that once the authorities have taken a stand that the structure will be removed, now it cannot take a different view of referring the matter to the religious committee.

"I find there is no clarity as to whether the religious committee, purportedly constituted under the LG's order, is required to deal with encroachment of such a minuscule nature," the judge said.

It also asked the authorities to produce the relevant records before the court.

The high court had earlier pulled up the Delhi government for not fulfilling its stand to demolish the illegally constructed temple and referring the issue to the religious committee for its approval, saying this will lead to chaos and more encroachment.

It had said the religious committee, which is headed by the Lieutenant Governor, may be needed if there is a big temple, but if somebody puts a few bricks overnight then referring it to the panel will not serve the purpose.

The plea said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, somebody trespassed and illegally constructed a temple on public land, that is a footpath, at Bhishma Pitamah Marg, right in front of the petitioners' property.

The petition claimed that taking advantage and shelter of the illegal construction, people gather there and indulge in rowdiness and gambling and the encroached structure impedes full access to the petitioners' building.