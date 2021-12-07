Explosion kills four, wounds 20 in Iraq's Basra - police, hospital sources

An explosion in the centre of Iraq's southern city of Basra on Tuesday killed at least four people and wounded 20, police and hospital sources told Reuters.

The blast took place near a main hospital, setting fire to at least one vehicle and damaging a minibus. A motorcycle rigged with explosives was the cause of the blast, Iraq's military said in a statement, adding that forensic experts were still at the scene to determine further details.

