Left Menu

Explosion kills four, wounds 20 in Iraq's Basra - police, hospital sources

Reuters | Basra | Updated: 07-12-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 15:35 IST
Explosion kills four, wounds 20 in Iraq's Basra - police, hospital sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

An explosion in the centre of Iraq's southern city of Basra on Tuesday killed at least four people and wounded 20, police and hospital sources told Reuters.

The blast took place near a main hospital, setting fire to at least one vehicle and damaging a minibus. A motorcycle rigged with explosives was the cause of the blast, Iraq's military said in a statement, adding that forensic experts were still at the scene to determine further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021