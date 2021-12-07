Left Menu

Case against 3 for beating up woman, her children after quarrel in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-12-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 15:49 IST
Case against 3 for beating up woman, her children after quarrel in Thane
Thane police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly beating up a woman neighbour and her children after a petty fight here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The wife of one of the accused allegedly threw human excreta at the entrance of her woman neighbour's house in Anjur Phata area on Sunday.

When the woman objected to it, some of her neighbours allegedly slapped her and beat up her children, an official from Narpoli police station said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case against three of her neighbours under relevant Indian Penal Code sections.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said.

