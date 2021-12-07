German 2022 budget planning looks sufficient - Lindner
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-12-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 15:50 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's budget planning under Angela Merkel's outgoing government was forward-looking and seemed to be adequate for 2022, designated Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.
He reiterated that the incoming government was committed to returning to strict fiscal rules known as the debt break from 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finance
- Angela Merkel's
- Christian Lindner
- Germany
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan Finance Minister to visit India for bilateral talks
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot allots portfolios to ministers, retains home, finance. BD Kalla gets education, Parsadi Lal Meena health.
Cabinet rejig: Rajasthan CM allocates portfolios to ministers, retains home and finance
RBI floats draft scheme for amalgamation of PMC Bank, Unity Small Finance Bank
Ashok Gehlot retains home, finance, allocates portfolios to Rajasthan ministers