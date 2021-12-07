Left Menu

Odisha: Croc gets trapped in fishing net, rescued

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:06 IST
A five-foot-long estuarine crocodile was rescued from Odisha's coastal Kendrapara district on Tuesday after it got trapped in a fishing net, officials said.

The juvenile crocodile strayed into Luna river from the Bhitarkanika river system and a fisherman found the animal stuck in his net near Orataghat village in Mahakalapada police station area, they said.

After spotting the reptile entangled in the net, the fisherman informed the police and forest personnel who rescued it, they added.

The crocodile is safe and there was no injury to it, forest officials said.

The crocodile was later released into the wild of the Bhitarkanika river system, they said.

Fisherfolks of the area were left panic-stricken as the crocodile was found.

Crocodiles stray into the water bodies of the area in search of food, and leave for their habitat within a few days, forest officials said.

The saltwater crocodile population in Bhitarkanika has increased to 1,768 from 96 in 1975.

