Left Menu

Rs 20,353 cr undisclosed credits detected in Panama, Paradise paper leaks: Govt

In 52 cases of Panama and Paradise Paper Leaks, criminal prosecution complaints have been filed under the Black Money Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:07 IST
Rs 20,353 cr undisclosed credits detected in Panama, Paradise paper leaks: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Tuesday said undisclosed credits amounting to Rs 20,353 crore have been detected with respect to 930 India-linked entities in the Panama and Paradise Paper Leaks.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary also informed that taxes collected so far amount to Rs 153.88 crore in the Panama and Paradise Paper Leaks.

''As on October 1, 2021, total undisclosed credits amounting to Rs 20,353 crore have been detected with respect to 930 India linked entities in the Panama and Paradise Paper Leaks,'' the minister said in a written reply.

He said tax department takes appropriate actions in case of persons, who are found to be involved in violation of the provisions of various Acts administered by the Income Tax Department like the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act,2015 etc. ''Such actions under direct tax law include searches and seizure, surveys, enquiries, assessment and reassessment of income, levy of taxes along with interest, levy of penalties, filing of prosecution complaints in criminal courts, wherever applicable,'' he said. In 52 cases of Panama and Paradise Paper Leaks, criminal prosecution complaints have been filed under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. Further, in 130 cases proceedings under Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of tax Act, 2015 have been initiated. Some Indian names have been released in the media which are allegedly linked to the Pandora Papers Leak. Chaudhary further said the government has taken cognisance of the same and for the purpose of coordinated and speedy investigation brought the Pandora Papers Leak under the umbrella of Multi Agency group (MAG).

The MGA has been constituted under the convenor-ship of Chairman CBDT, with Directorate of Enforcement, Reserve Bank of India, Financial Intelligence Unit India and Foreign Tax and Tax Research division of CBDT as its members agencies. Further, investigation is under progress, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021