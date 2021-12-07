Left Menu

Over 1.87 lakh cases pending in Orissa High Court: Minister

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1.87 lakh cases are pending in the Orissa High Court, Law Minister Pratap Jena informed the assembly on Tuesday.

In reply to a written question asked by Cuttack-Choudwar MLA Souvik Biswal, Jena said more than 1.87 lakh cases are pending in the high court as of October 31.

The minister said 17,68,704 cases were pending in the district courts, while 8,95,412 cases were disposed of in the last three years.

The high court has formed Arrears Committee and Mission Mode Committee for speedy trial in the pending cases, he said.

Besides, the district judges have been directed to expedite the disposal of cases, Jena said.

''Steps are being taken to establish various courts across the state in a phased manner and ensure prompt justice to people through Lok Adalats,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

