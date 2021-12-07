Left Menu

ED says it wasn't heard before HC restrained authority from deciding on attachment of Deshmukh's properties

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:32 IST
ED says it wasn't heard before HC restrained authority from deciding on attachment of Deshmukh's properties
ED
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raised a grievance before the Bombay High Court that it was not heard before an order was passed by the HC restraining the adjudicating authority from deciding on the provisional attachment of assets of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The ED had last month arrested NCP leader Deshmukh in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody.

On Monday, the HC restrained the adjudicating authority from passing a final order till further directions, while hearing a plea filed by the former minister's wife Aarti Deshmukh, challenging the provisional attachment of assets by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A division bench headed by Justice G S Patel had, however, permitted the authority to complete its hearing and posted the petition for hearing in January 2022.

On Tuesday, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, informed the bench that the court failed to hear the investigating agency's contentions before passing such an order.

The court then said it would hear the ED's contention on December 10.

In the plea, Aarti Deshmukh had claimed the composition of the adjudicating authority under the PMLA was improper.

The authority is supposed to include a chairperson and two members, one of whom has to be mandatorily from law background. At present, the authority comprises just a single member who is not from the law background.

Earlier this year, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 4 crore belonging to Anil Deshmukh (71) and his family.

The ED had initiated a probe after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed an FIR against Anil Deshmukh following a preliminary inquiry into the allegations of corruption and official misconduct levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Anil Deshmukh, who resigned from the state cabinet in April this year, has denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021