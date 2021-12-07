US Consul General meets Puducherry CM

Consul General of the United States in Chennai Judith Ravin met Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy at his office here on Tuesday. A release from the Chief Minister's office said both the Consul General and Rangasamy shared perspectives on efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and also studied the potential to build more partnerships.

Virsa Perkins, political/economic chief in the US Consulate in Chennai and Cultural Affairs specialist Brindha Jayakanth were also present during the meeting, the release said.

