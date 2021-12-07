Left Menu

US Consul General meets Puducherry CM

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:43 IST
US Consul General meets Puducherry CM
  • Country:
  • India

Consul General of the United States in Chennai Judith Ravin met Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy at his office here on Tuesday. A release from the Chief Minister's office said both the Consul General and Rangasamy shared perspectives on efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and also studied the potential to build more partnerships.

Virsa Perkins, political/economic chief in the US Consulate in Chennai and Cultural Affairs specialist Brindha Jayakanth were also present during the meeting, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021