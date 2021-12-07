Left Menu

Army chief reaches Mhow in MP for Infantry Commanders' meet

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow to preside over the 36th Infantry Commanders' Conference at Infantry School, informed Indian Army.

"Army Chief General MM Naravane proceeded on visit Madhya Pradesh's Mhow to preside over 36th Infantry Commanders' Conference at InfantrySchool. A conference is a biennial event to deliberate upon aspects of modernisation, restructuring, and capability development for the Infantry" the Army said. (ANI)

