West could cut Russia from SWIFT, sanction Nord Stream, Latvia says

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:10 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
The West must send a strong message to Russia to deter the Kremlin from invading Ukraine, including cutting Russia off from the SWIFT payment system, sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and strengthening NATO's eastern flank, Latvia said on Tuesday.

"Russia needs to know in advance what the economic price tag is," Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs told Reuters in an interview in London.

"NATO needs to increase its presence in the eastern flank to show Russia that the price of doing some military adventure in Ukraine is more troops, more defense capability and underlying defense capability in the Baltic States, in Poland, in Romania, in Bulgaria."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

