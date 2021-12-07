Left Menu

Ghaziabad man held for beheading co-worker

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A man beheaded his co-worker in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad city over a petty dispute and dumped his head at a vacant plot here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sandip, had nurtured enmity towards his co-worker Pramod Kumar and planned to kill him, SP (city) Gyanendra Singh said.

A case was registered against Sandip under section 302 of the IPC and he was arrested around 12.30 am, he said.

Kumar had gone to meet Sandip, 35, in an inebriated condition on Monday night. Taking advantage of Kumar's condition, Sandip beheaded him, wrapped his head in a polythene bag and dumped it at a vacant plot in Shankar Vihar colony, according to the police.

Just two hours after the incident, the Kavi Nagar police recovered Kumar's head from the vacant plot and arrested the accused, the SP added.

