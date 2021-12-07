Left Menu

Burundi prison fire kills 38 inmates, injures dozens more - vice president

At least 38 inmates were killed and dozens more injured in a fire on Tuesday at the main prison in Burundi's capital Gitega, the country's vice president said. Vice President Prosper Bazombanza did not say what might have caused the Gitega Prison blaze. Two local residents said fire broke out before dawn.

  • Country:
  • Burundi

At least 38 inmates were killed and dozens more injured in a fire on Tuesday at the main prison in Burundi's capital Gitega, the country's vice president said.

Vice President Prosper Bazombanza did not say what might have caused the Gitega Prison blaze. Two local residents said the fire broke out before dawn. Many of those who died were elderly prisoners, a resident who arrived at the prison as the fire was still raging told Reuters. He said he saw bodies being taken by ambulance from the scene.

A fire broke out in August at the same prison that authorities said was caused by an electrical problem. There were no casualties.

Also Read: Domestic chores put Burundian on track to cycling success

