President Kovind witnesses air display at Pune IAF station

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday visited the Air Force station in Pune, where he witnessed a breathtaking air display comprising a large number of fighter aircraft and helicopters, interacted with air warriors and experienced full mission simulator of SU-30 MKI fighter jet.

The President, who is also the supreme commander of the defence forces, flew a 'sortie' in the state of the art SU-30 MKI simulator and was shown the exceptional capabilities of the fighter aircraft, an official release said.

Kovind is on a four-day visit to Maharashtra from Monday. He started his tour by visiting the historic Raigad fort near Mumbai by ropeway. The Raigad fort was made the capital of the Maratha kingdom when Chhatrapati Shivaji was coronated as king in 1674.

His office, in a tweet, said, ''President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Air Force Station, Pune. The President witnessed a vibrant air display and interacted with the air warriors. The President also experienced the SU-30 MKI Full Mission Simulator during his visit.'' The Press Information Bureau (PIB), in a release, said the President, upon his arrival here, was received by Air Marshal Vikram Singh, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, South Western Air Command, and Dr (Mrs) Arathi Singh, President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional), South Western Air Command.

Thereafter, Kovind was conducted for a fleet review by Air Commodore H Assudani, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Pune, it said.

The review included SU-30 MKI aircraft and the 'Made in India' Akash missile system.

''The hon'ble President witnessed a breathtaking air display, comprising a large number of fighter aircraft and helicopters. The highlight of the air display was a flypast by a large formation of Jaguar aircraft, which painted the skies of Pune with a tattoo of '75', signifying '75 years of India's Independence,'' said the release.

During his visit, Kovind flew a 'sortie' in the state of the art SU-30 MKI simulator and was shown the exceptional capabilities of the fighter aircraft, it said.

Before leaving the airbase in Lohegaon, he interacted with aircrew who participated in the review and the flying display, and also air warriors.

On Wednesday, Kovind will present the President's Standard to the Navy's 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai, the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier said.

