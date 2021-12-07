Left Menu

Five held for attempting to sell newborn for Rs 2.5 lakh in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:21 IST
Five held for attempting to sell newborn for Rs 2.5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to sell a 10-day-old baby for Rs 2.5 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the NRI police nabbed the accused, including three women, who had come to sell the infant near Nerul railway station on Sunday, an official said.

The accused, Anita Anand Sashte (47), Zareena Raheem Sheikh (33), Shubham Anand Sashte (24), Shahrukh Khursheed Khan (26) and Jyoti Shahrukh Khan (28), are residents of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, he said. Zareena is the infant's mother, while the Sashtes were acting as agents trying to broker the deal, he said, adding that the woman, who was supposed to purchase the baby, approached the police with a complaint.

A case has been registered against the trio for human trafficking and other relevant sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021