Five held for attempting to sell newborn for Rs 2.5 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to sell a 10-day-old baby for Rs 2.5 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the NRI police nabbed the accused, including three women, who had come to sell the infant near Nerul railway station on Sunday, an official said.

The accused, Anita Anand Sashte (47), Zareena Raheem Sheikh (33), Shubham Anand Sashte (24), Shahrukh Khursheed Khan (26) and Jyoti Shahrukh Khan (28), are residents of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, he said. Zareena is the infant's mother, while the Sashtes were acting as agents trying to broker the deal, he said, adding that the woman, who was supposed to purchase the baby, approached the police with a complaint.

A case has been registered against the trio for human trafficking and other relevant sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)