Army conducts helicopter-borne training exercise in Kashmir along with Navy, Air Force

This was a tri-service exercise undertaken in Kashmir with the Indian Air Force, the Navy and the Army, an Army official said.He said the exercise was planned to validate the joint capability to insert the task force tactically behind enemy lines in an intense air defence and electronic warfare operating environment.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:27 IST
Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army on Tuesday conducted a helicopter-borne training and validation exercise in the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley. ''This was a tri-service exercise undertaken in Kashmir with the Indian Air Force, the Navy and the Army,'' an Army official said.

He said the exercise was planned to validate the joint capability to insert the task force tactically behind enemy lines in an intense air defence and electronic warfare operating environment. ''The successful conduct of the mission validated the true spirit of jointness achieved in planning, utilisation of resources and accomplishment of laid down mission objectives as a true reflection of the tri-service ethos of the Indian Armed Forces,'' the official said. He said the helicopter-dropped task force operated in snow-clad region at heights over 9,000 feet and included troops from the Infantry, the Special Forces and the MARCOS from the Indian Navy.

''The heli drop exercise included full transportation and armed helicopters from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, including the Apaches attack helicopters. Aspects related to electronic warfare were also validated,'' he added. The official said the exercise showcased the capability of the Chinar Corps and the Indian Army to carry out successful operations in high-altitude areas incorporating all facets of contemporary and modern battlefield in synergy with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

