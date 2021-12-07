Left Menu

Maha: 12 war widows to get cultivable land, says Thane collector

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:55 IST
Maha: 12 war widows to get cultivable land, says Thane collector
Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar on Tuesday said 12 war widows will get cultivable land in the district as part of efforts to mitigate their woes after their husbands made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

He was speaking after launching the 'Flag Day' collection drive aimed at raising funds for the armed forces and welfare projects connected to the services.

A sum of Rs 1.84 crore is being targeted. of which an amount totaling Rs 1.72 crore had been collected for the Army Welfare Fund, he informed.

