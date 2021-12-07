Left Menu

Two held with 4.5 kg ganja in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:55 IST
Two held with 4.5 kg ganja in Coimbatore
  • Country:
  • India

Two ganja peddlers were arrested in the city on Tuesday and over four kg of the contraband seized from them, police said.

Based on a tip-off that ganja business was taking place behind Gandhipuiram central bus stand here, police rushed to the spot and found two youths moving about in a suspicious manner.

On interrogation and search, police recovered 4.5 kg of ganja, Rs 2,640 cash and three mobile phones from Sahabudeen and Jishnur, both residents of the city, police said. The two were produced before the court and remanded to custody, they said.

Meanwhile, city and rural police chiefs have received circulars from DGP C Sylendra Babu directing them to put and end to the activities of ganja peddlers and ganja business near educational institutions within one month, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021