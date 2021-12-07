Two held with 4.5 kg ganja in Coimbatore

Two ganja peddlers were arrested in the city on Tuesday and over four kg of the contraband seized from them, police said.

Based on a tip-off that ganja business was taking place behind Gandhipuiram central bus stand here, police rushed to the spot and found two youths moving about in a suspicious manner.

On interrogation and search, police recovered 4.5 kg of ganja, Rs 2,640 cash and three mobile phones from Sahabudeen and Jishnur, both residents of the city, police said. The two were produced before the court and remanded to custody, they said.

Meanwhile, city and rural police chiefs have received circulars from DGP C Sylendra Babu directing them to put and end to the activities of ganja peddlers and ganja business near educational institutions within one month, police said.

