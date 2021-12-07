Dubai to list Tecom group in local stock exchange - Dubai Media Office
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:58 IST
Dubai will list Tecom Group on the local stock exchange, the Dubai Media Office reported on Tuesday.
The listing aims at increasing the size of the stock market in the Emirate to AED 3 trillion ($816.84 billion) in the coming period. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)
