Hungarian ruling party lawmaker resigns after bribery allegations
Prosecutors said Volner is suspected of accepting regular payments worth 2 million to 5 million forints ($6,000-$15,500) from the chairman of the Hungarian Court Bailiff's Chamber, an umbrella organisation for bailiffs, who execute claims included in court decisions. The case comes at a sensitive time for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The case comes at a sensitive time for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. His main challenger in what is expected to be a closely fought election next year, Peter Marki-Zay, is campaigning on an anti-corruption agenda. Prosecutors filed early on Tuesday for Volner's immunity from prosecution as a member of parliament to be lifted.
In a resignation statement issued through his lawyer, Volner denied any wrongdoing while performing his duties as state secretary - a junior ministerial position - and commissioner overseeing the bailiff's chamber. He had held the role since August 2019. Volner, a lawmaker since Orban took power in a landslide in 2010, said he would be open to questioning by authorities.
Prosecutors said the case, covering a prolonged period, involves 12 suspects, including eight court bailiffs and a deputy bailiff. Six people, including the head of the chamber, are under arrest, prosecutors said. ($1 = 324.4 forints)
