Left Menu

Constellation to build brewery in southeastern Mexico - sources

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:27 IST
Constellation to build brewery in southeastern Mexico - sources
  • Country:
  • Mexico

U.S. brewer Constellation Brands, which makes several Mexican brands of beer exclusively for the U.S. market, is going to build a major plant in southeastern Mexico, two people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Last year Constellation Brands https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/mexican-president-says-constellation-will-build-new-beer-factory-2021-05-28 had to abandon a largely completed brewery it was building in the northern border city of Mexicali after local residents rejected it in a contentious referendum centering on water usage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021