Money laundering case: Court denies bail to Anil Deshmukh's two aides

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:37 IST
A special court here on Tuesday rejected bail applications of two aides of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, is himself in judicial custody in the case, registered by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special judge for PMLA cases M G Deshpande denied bail to Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande.

The detailed order was not available immediately.

Palande and Shinde were arrested by the ED on June 26. They filed bail applications through advocates Shekhar Jagtap and Ejaz Khan, respectively, in July.

The ED claimed that the duo were instrumental in assisting Deshmukh in money laundering.

The Central agency launched a probe against Deshmukh after the CBI registered an FIR against him on April 21 on the charges of corruption.

The ED alleged that Deshmukh, while serving as Maharashtra home minister, collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai through (now dismissed) police officer Sachin Waze.

The ill-gotten money was laundered and channelized to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by Deshmukh's family, as per the ED.

The former minister has denied these allegations and said the agency's whole case was based on `malicious statements made by a tainted cop (Waze).' PTI AVI KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

