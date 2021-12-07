S.African proposal to change constitution to allow land expropriation fails to pass

A proposal to change South Africa's constitution to explicitly allow expropriation of land with no compensation failed to win the three-quarters of parliamentary votes that it needed to pass on Tuesday.

Lawmakers debated whether to change Section 25 of the constitution to enable the government to seize some land without paying, as part of efforts to address huge land inequalities left over the colonalism and white minority rule.

