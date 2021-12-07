Left Menu

All roadblocks in Martinique cleared after COVID-19 protests - French minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French authorities in the Carribean overseas territory of Martinique have restored public order and all roadblocks have been cleared, Overseas Minister Sebastien Lecornu told lawmakers on Tuesday.

"As we speak, there is no single roadblock left in Martinique. At the same time, dialogue must continue," he told French parliament.

The French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe have been hit by unrest in recent weeks after the French government imposed tougher measures to curb the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

