Left Menu

School manager, held for trying to rape minor girl student, remanded to judicial custody

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:12 IST
School manager, held for trying to rape minor girl student, remanded to judicial custody
  • Country:
  • India

A school manager arrested for allegedly trying to rape a minor girl after taking her to another school in the Purkazi area of the district, was on Tuesday remanded to judicial custody.

Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari, heading a special court set up under the provisions of the POCSO Act, remanded the arrested school manager Yogesh Chouhan to judicial custody till December 21.

While Chouhan was arrested, the police are on the lookout for another school manager Arjun.

The two school managers had taken a batch of 17 girl students for practical examination to another school, where they had to stay overnight, Muzaffarnagar’s Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.

During the night stay at another school, the managers had tried to rape two girls after giving them water laced with some stupefying substance, police said.

The incident came to light when the girls returned home and narrated their woes to their parents, who reported the matter to the Purkazi police station, which, however, did not take up the matter promptly.

The two school managers, however, were booked following the intervention of local BJP MLA Pramod Utwal. Purkazi police station’s SHO V K Singh too was transferred to the police lines for alleged dereliction of his duty in the matter.

The two school managers were booked under sections 328 (for causing hurt by poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021