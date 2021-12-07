Ugandan military says has been informed of U.S. financial sanctions against its chief of military intelligence
Uganda's military said on Tuesday it has been officially notified of United States financial sanctions against its chief of military intelligence Major General Abel Kandiho.
The Ugandan military made the announcement in a statement.
