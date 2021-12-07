Left Menu

40-year-old man found dead in Narela

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:23 IST
40-year-old man found dead in Narela
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man was found dead in outer Delhi’s Narela area on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Hari Narayan Yadav of Darbhanga, did not have any visible injury mark on his body, they said.

The police suspect that the man could have died due to cold. According to his acquaintances, he was unwell for the last few days, they said.

''His Aadhaar card and mobile phone were found in his possession, and no visible injury marks were found on the body,'' a senior police officer said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021