EU's chief executive says ready to hit Russia with more sanctions

The European Union's chief executive offered Ukraine the European Union's full support on Tuesday and said that the bloc would consider more sanctions on Russia.

"We will respond to any further aggressions, by scaling-up and expanding existing sanctions," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter. "We are ready to take additional restrictive measures, in coordination with our partners," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)