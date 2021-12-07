Left Menu

EU's chief executive says ready to hit Russia with more sanctions

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:37 IST
EU's chief executive says ready to hit Russia with more sanctions
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's chief executive offered Ukraine the European Union's full support on Tuesday and said that the bloc would consider more sanctions on Russia.

"We will respond to any further aggressions, by scaling-up and expanding existing sanctions," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter. "We are ready to take additional restrictive measures, in coordination with our partners," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021