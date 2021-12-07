EU's chief executive says ready to hit Russia with more sanctions
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:37 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union's chief executive offered Ukraine the European Union's full support on Tuesday and said that the bloc would consider more sanctions on Russia.
"We will respond to any further aggressions, by scaling-up and expanding existing sanctions," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter. "We are ready to take additional restrictive measures, in coordination with our partners," she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin raises alarm over weapons supplies to Ukraine
Kremlin says it is alarmed by U.S.-backed armament push for Ukraine
Ukraine airborne troops hold drill amid growing border tensions
Italy's Draghi and Russia's Putin discuss migrant crisis, energy prices, Ukraine-statement
U.S. concerned about Russian military buildup near Ukraine-White House