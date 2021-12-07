Left Menu

Army man killed in line of duty in J-K cremated in Rajasthan's Sikar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:50 IST
Army man killed in line of duty in J-K cremated in Rajasthan's Sikar
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of soldier Bhagwanaram Nehra, who was killed in an operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to flames in his village in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday, officials said.

His five-year-old son lit the funeral pyre in the presence of a large number of people in Dugoli village in Dhod area of Sikar.

While people bid adieu to Nehra with teary eyes, his father said he was grieved and pained but proud of his son who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

''I will get my grandson well educated and send him in the service of the country as well,'' Nehra's father said.

Nehra was cremated with military honours as the people raised slogans such as 'Bhagwanaram Amar Rahe' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Police quoting his family members said Nehra was planning to come home on leave on December 7 but he was killed in action before he could arrive in Sikar. He was to attend the wedding of his nephew on December 10 and another wedding in the family of in-laws the next day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021