One of suspected killers of Saudi journalist Khashoggi arrested in France - RTL

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:52 IST
One of suspected killers of Saudi journalist Khashoggi arrested in France - RTL
  • Country:
  • France

One of the suspected killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested at the Roissy airport near Paris on Tuesday as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh, French RTL radio reported.

RTL said the person arrested was a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia who is believed to have been involved in the killing of Kashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

