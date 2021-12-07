Left Menu

Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping 6-yr-old

Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Chandra Gupta, heading a special POCSO court in Ajmer, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 Lakh on convict Monu alias Manish Kumawat, police said in a statement.Ajmer Inspector General of Police S Sengathir said the case was registered on 30 July 2020 after Mohit was accused of taking the girl playing in the house to the terrace and raping her.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-12-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 21:09 IST
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping a six-year-old girl in July last year in Rajasthan's Ajmer city. Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Chandra Gupta, heading a special POCSO court in Ajmer, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 Lakh on convict Monu alias Manish Kumawat, police said in a statement.

Ajmer Inspector General of Police S Sengathir said the case was registered on 30 July 2020 after Mohit was accused of taking the girl playing in the house to the terrace and raping her. On the complaint of the girl’s parents, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and the accused was arrested.

After getting the victim's DNA test done by the FSL laboratory, a charge sheet was filed in court against the accused on October 28, 2020, he said.

After hearing all the witnesses and examining the evidence, the court convicted Monu and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, he said.

According to the statement, so far a total 14 such cases selected under the ''Awaaz Do Abhiyan'' of the police in Ajmer range, accused have been punished by the court, with two having been sentenced to death and others to rigorous imprisonment up to life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

