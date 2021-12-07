Gujarat CM to conduct road show in Dubai ahead of investor summit

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will hold a road show in Dubai on Wednesday ahead of a global investor summit to be held in January in Gandhinagar to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the state, his office said on Tuesday.

Patel will have one on one meetings with industry leaders of the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and also visit India pavilion at the ongoing 'Dubai Expo', a release from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held from January 10 to 12.

"As a part of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, chief minister Bhupendra Patel will hold a road show in Dubai on December 8," the release said.

Gujarat minister of state for industry Jagdish Panchal and senior government officers will accompany the CM on his visit to the city in the UAE, the release said.

The CM will have meetings with industry representatives from different segments and work to attract investment in energy, engineering, fintech (financial technology) and services sectors, it said. Patel had earlier conducted road shows in Delhi and Mumbai.

The three-day biennial summit, which was to be held in 2021, was cancelled due to restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will now be organised next month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state government's flagship business event, the theme for which is "Aatmanirbhar Gujarat for Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

