Left Menu

Agents booked for attempting to send 44 women to Kuwait on visit visa for work purpose

The women were then handed over to the RGIA police by immigration officials, he said, adding their statements were being recorded and no one was detained so far. The visiting visas were found to be original and those agents who attempted to get these women to go to Kuwait on visit visas for work purpose were booked, the official added.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-12-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 21:50 IST
Agents booked for attempting to send 44 women to Kuwait on visit visa for work purpose
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI): An attempt by agents to send a group of 44 women to Kuwait on visit visa for employment purpose was foiled by authorities at the international airport here on Tuesday, police said.

Police said they registered cases under relevant IPC sections against the agents who tried to send these women allegedly in fraudulent manner to Kuwait for employment using visiting visas.

The women belonging to different places from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Goa showed visiting visas but were being sent for employment purpose to Kuwait, a senior police official said. The women were then handed over to the RGIA police by immigration officials, he said, adding their statements were being recorded and no one was detained so far. The visiting visas were found to be original and those agents who attempted to get these women to go to Kuwait on visit visas for work purpose were booked, the official added. Further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021