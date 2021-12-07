Agents booked for attempting to send 44 women to Kuwait on visit visa for work purpose

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI): An attempt by agents to send a group of 44 women to Kuwait on visit visa for employment purpose was foiled by authorities at the international airport here on Tuesday, police said.

Police said they registered cases under relevant IPC sections against the agents who tried to send these women allegedly in fraudulent manner to Kuwait for employment using visiting visas.

The women belonging to different places from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Goa showed visiting visas but were being sent for employment purpose to Kuwait, a senior police official said. The women were then handed over to the RGIA police by immigration officials, he said, adding their statements were being recorded and no one was detained so far. The visiting visas were found to be original and those agents who attempted to get these women to go to Kuwait on visit visas for work purpose were booked, the official added. Further probe was on.

