Pune: Latur Health department CEO held in exam paper leak case

The Cyber Crime unit of Pune Police arrested the CEO of Latur Health department and four other persons, including a health officer in the Maharashtra Health department's recruitment examination, police said on Tuesday. All the five accused arrested by city police today were produced before a local court which sent them to police custody till December 11.

Along with CEO Prashant Badgire, Medical officer of the mental hospital Beed Sandeep Jogdand, Zilla Parishad teacher from Beed Uddhav Nagargoje, a clerk from Osmanabad rural hospital Rajendra Sanap and hospital staff from Shree Hospital Beed Shyam Mhaske have been arrested, police said. These arrests were made based on the earlier investigation conducted by cybercrime officials.

"It was further revealed during the investigation that the CEO of the health department of Latur Prashant Badgire was the main accused who supplied the leaked paper of the health department exam. He also took Rs 10 lakh from Sandeep Jogdand and Rs 5 lakh from Shyam Mhaske to supply them the leaked paper," said the police official. Besides this, the other four accused arrested earlier were also produced to seek an extension of remand and the court granted their custody to police till December 9.

Police have arrested a total of 11 accused in the case till now. The examination paper of the state health department was scheduled for October 31and the paper was leaked a few hours before the exam time. (ANI)

