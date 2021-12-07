Nagaland ambush: TMC delegation seeks appointment with Amit Shah

A delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs have on Tuesday sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for tomorrow (Wednesday) to hand over a memorandum seeking compensation for families of those who died in an anti-insurgency incident which went awry in Mon, Nagaland. The delegation will also present its stance to the Centre on Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

The firing incident left 14 civilians dead by security personnel in two separate incidents occurred on Saturday and Sunday and the death of security personnel in a mob attack in the Tizit area of Mon district in Nagaland Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday directed all agencies to ensure that "no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents".

Earlier on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah had termed the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland a "case of mistaken identity" and informed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed with direction to submit its report on the unfortunate incident within one month. On June 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the AFSPA in Nagaland for another six months. According to a notification by the MHA, the Act will remain in effect in Nagaland until December 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)