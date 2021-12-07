Cops charge-sheet rape accused in 72 hours after lightning probe

In a remarkable example of speedy investigation, the Kota city police completed the probe into a rape case within 72 hours of the commission of the crime by a 19-year-old man against a six-year-old girl last Friday.

After completing the probe into the rape case, taken up by the city police under “officers’ scheme for speedy trial”, the police filed an 80-page charge sheet on Monday evening, indicting accused Bunti of the offence, police said on Tuesday.

As part of the speedy investigation, the police nabbed the accused within six hours of the commission of the crime and got him remanded to judicial custody by a court here.

Maintaining the speed of investigation, the police got the girl medically examined, her statement recorded before a magisterial court besides examining 21 witnesses and filed an 80-page charge sheet in the court on Monday evening -- all within 72 hours.

Accused Bunti had lured the victim from her house when she was all alone in it after her father had left for work, police said, adding the girl was taken to a construction site and was raped.

The girl was rescued by one of her aunts who reported the matter to police which swung into action, nabbed the accused and launched an investigation, taking up the case under a special scheme of the Rajasthan police for its speedy investigation and trial.

